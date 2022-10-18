Maria I. Goble
Maria Ines Beltran Goble, 94, of Mayville, New York, and formerly of Sebring, Florida and Bogota, Colombia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 13, 2022. She was born Jan. 22, 1928 in Bogota, Colombia to Pedro Joaquin Beltran and Elvira Vaca.
Calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Mass at 1 p.m. will be held at St. Mary’s of Lourdes in Mayville, New York on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Burial immediately following the service at the Mayville Cemetery. Reception to follow at the church.
