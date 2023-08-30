Maria O. Arguello Vigil
Maria Olimpia Arguello Vigil, also known as Maria Arguello, peacefully passed away on June 28, 2023, at the age of 83 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Maria was born Aug. 23, 1940, in Granada, Nicaragua.
Updated: August 31, 2023 @ 10:04 am
Maria was a remarkable individual and admired for her zest in life and vibrant spirit. She was also known for her unwavering devotion to her students, always striving for them to give their best.
Maria’s passion for education extended beyond the classroom as she selflessly sacrificed her time and efforts for the betterment of her community.
Maria’s educational journey began at Teresiano Primary and High School. She further pursued her studies at the Loyola University in New Orleans and obtained a master’s degree in biology at Philadelphia University.
During her career, Maria excelled as a biology educator, earning the award of Best Biology Teacher of the Year in the District of Philadelphia. Her dedication to her students left a lasting impact on those she taught.
Outside of her professional life, Maria had a variety of hobbies that brought her joy. She loved working with Macintosh computer programs and indulging in her passion for reading and research.
Maria is survived by her loving child, Gabriela Arguello, and her cherished grandchildren, Joseph DeBenedictis, Michael and Gabriela Arguello. She is also survived by her four siblings and youngest sister, Maria D. DenBleyker Arguello.
Maria’s impact on the lives she touched will forever be remembered. Her legacy will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Finally, one may wonder, “when a man/woman dies, can he/she live again?” The answer is a resounding “yes!” Job 14:14a; John 5:28, 29