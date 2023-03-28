Marian F. Milliron
Marian Florence Milliron, 78, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Dec. 4, 1944, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of Harold Webster and Celia Pearl (Moss) Atwood.
Marian was a business owner in the healthcare industry and has been a lifelong resident of Florida. Marian was of Lutheran faith, and enjoyed working puzzles, collecting knickknacks and she was an avid reader. Marian loved people and had a true love for life.
She is survived by her loving husband, John; son, Steven Mark Goodrich of Florida; daughters, Stephanie McCoy of Florida, Deborah Reed of Michigan and Michelle Goodrich of Arizona; brother, Harold Atwood Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Alice Johnson and Beth Faircloth. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com