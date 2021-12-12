Marian L. Keller
Marian Lois Keller, 87, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. She was born April 5, 1934, in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Walter and Donis (Franklin) Gardner. She worked as a sales agent in real estate, volunteered at Florida Hospital Heartland, was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1981, coming from Getzville, New York.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Sherree Kneller (Douglass) of Holly, Michigan, and grandchildren, Kevin Kneller and Erin Kneller. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Keller, and son, Keith Keller.
Marian was blessed with many friends – church, neighbors, winter residents, and card players.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Avon Park, with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com