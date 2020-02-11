Marian V. Bishop
Marian Virginia Bishop, 95, of Sebring, Florida left this world on Jan. 10, 2020.
She was born Dec. 24, 1924 in Reading, Pennsylvania to Erhard and Alma Loy. Marian came to Florida in the 1950s where she began working for Pan Am in Miami. After living in Orlando and Lake Placid, she made Sebring her home. Marian enjoyed life, playing cards, reading and word games until her sight began to fail.
She is survived by one son, James Heavenridge of Sebring; one granddaughter, Tracy (Bill) Nixon of Richmond, Indiana; five great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson.
Arrangements were handled by The National Cremation Society.