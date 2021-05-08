Marianne P. Meitz
Marianne Peri Meitz was born on Feb. 25,1941 to Mildred Villafranca and Pat Peri in Niagara Falls, New York and was wife to Gerald Carl Meitz, who preceded her in death. Our mom went to be with our Lord on April 30, 2021.
She is survived by her three children, Debora Meitz, Gerald Carl Meitz Jr. (Debbie Heimbach Meitz) and Dayna Beth Meitz-Carlton. Also surviving are her siblings, Pat Peri Jr. (Wanda), Rosalyn Peri Warren (Jerry) and Cheryl Bellissimo; grandchildren, David Liu, Gerald Meitz III, Chandelle Meitz, Timothy Mikula, Daltrey Meitz and Jerrianne Heston. Great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Gigi,” are Kennedy, Sawyer, Asher, Cota and Benjamin.
Marianne was a lifelong Christian and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She is and will be missed until we see her again in Glory.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Union Congregational Church in Avon Park. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.