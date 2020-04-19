Marie J. Groves
Marie Jane Groves, 70, of Sebring, Florida passed away April 9, 2020, in Sebring.
She was born in Los Angeles, California. She treasured her FaceTime visits with her grandson Jonah. She was a talented cook and had a singing voice of a songbird. She enjoyed all the games she played online. She was blessed to find the love of her life late in her years, but know she lived a good life.
She is survived by her husband, Don E. Groves Jr.; her children, Tony Beringer (Cindy), Terisa Miller (Greg), Thomas Beringer (Desiree), Daniel Beringer (Amy), Francisco Arriaga (Deirdra), Joseph Arriaga, and Maria Arriaga, and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring, Florida.