Marie L. Sevigny
Marie Lise Sevigny, 71, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
She was born Dec. 20, 1948, in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada to Paule and Marie (Gendreau) Abran. She was a homemaker, devout member of the St. Catherine Catholic Church, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Florida Hospital, and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1974, coming from Boston, Massachusetts. Marie’s main goal in life was to make people happy and to love each other.
She is survived by her sons, Eric Sevigny (Dana) of Avon Park, Florida, Mark Sevigny (Tiffany) of Avon Park, Florida and Chad Sevigny of Avon Park, Florida; brother, Claude Abran of Montreal, Canada; and eight grandchildren, Chase, Emma, Riley, Connor, Baylee, Caden, Aubrie, and Paisleigh.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. Catherine Catholic Church. A private family interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Marie’s name to the Susan B. Komen Fight Breast Cancer, info-komen.org.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.