Marie R. Hanbury
Marie Rose Hanbury, 59, of Sebring, Florida passed away Dec. 24, 2021. She was born in Hastings, Michigan, moving to this area in 2017 from Port St. Lucie, Florida. She had been employed as a food service worker at the American Legion Post #25 in Lake Placid, Florida; also Burger King and Panera Bread.
She is survived by her sons, Terry and Dale, both of West Palm Beach, Florida; father, John Meder of Sebring, Florida; mother, Sharon Zwick of Sebring, Florida; brother, Mark Meder of Holopaw, Florida; sister, Margaret Meder of Sebring, Florida; sister-in-law, Pauline Meder of Sebring, Florida; and grandchildren, Dylan, Khloe, Alnna, Dale Jr. and Lucas.
A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida.