Marilyn A. W. Hinman
Marilyn Ann Woodford Hinman
June 21, 1935 – May 25, 2019
Marilyn Ann Woodford Hinman passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at age 83, after a very sudden illness.
Marilyn was born on June 21, 1935 to Richard L and Priscilla Haverkamp Woodford and raised in Buffalo, New York.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard L. Woodford of Buffalo, New York (2012) and her beloved husband, Eugene “Red” Hinman (June 26, 2017).
Marilyn and Red were married on April 16, 1977 in Ellicottville, New York and lived in Lakewood, New York before they moved to Florida part time in 1992. They lived on Pine Island for 13 years and moved to Sebring, Florida full time in 2005.
Marilyn worked for Fisher Price Toys of East Aurora, New York as a production planner for 10 years and for Bush Industries in Jamestown, New York as a planner and buyer. Marilyn volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America in Buffalo, New York as a service unit director for the Southern Tier and a Girl Scout leader for 10 years.
Marilyn was the church secretary for the Lakewood Baptist Church while they lived there. She also volunteered as a reading tutor for the Pine Island Elementary School for seven years.
She is survived by her children, Susan M. Stephens (Daniel Strunk) of Phoenix, Arizona and David R. Stephens (Ann) of Rock Hill, South Carolina; stepchildren, Michael Hinman (Amanda deceased) of Morris Run, Pennsylvania, Joan Watt (Kim) of Kill Buck, New York and Lori Deming of New Port News, Virginia; grandchildren, Leah M. Sillen (Rick), Douglas B. Stephens (Leigh Anne), M. Elise Stephens, Jason V. Weaver, Phillip E. Jennings, Tonja J. Hinman, Michael Hinman and Nebraska M. Watt (who went to be with the Lord). She had seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Whispering Pines Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Whispering Pines Baptist Church, 303 White Pine Drive, Sebring, FL 33872 or to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.