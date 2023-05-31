Marilyn D. Schnell

Marilyn Diane Schnell of Sebring, Florida went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2023 after a brief illness. Marilyn, a true Patriot and Veteran, served in the U.S. Army. She was active in standing for the unborn and family values. As an active member of the Highlands County Republican Party, Marilyn helped organize several gatherings to promote God’s Heart regarding Family and Country.

