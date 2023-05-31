Marilyn D. Schnell
Marilyn Diane Schnell of Sebring, Florida went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2023 after a brief illness. Marilyn, a true Patriot and Veteran, served in the U.S. Army. She was active in standing for the unborn and family values. As an active member of the Highlands County Republican Party, Marilyn helped organize several gatherings to promote God’s Heart regarding Family and Country.
Marilyn loved people and was always ready to lend a helping hand whether praying for needs in the community or reaching out to help individuals in their time of need.
From early on, Marilyn had a missionary’s heart. She traveled to minister to the Haitian people many years, going with doctors, nurses and Christian lay persons from many different churches with one purpose in mind; to share Christ by healing, feeding and loving the unlovable. Years later, Marilyn would travel to Poland to assist other missionaries. She shared Father’s love and Word and the Poles fell in love with her.
Marilyn was proud of her country, but even more proud of her sons, Chris and Matthew. She was very proud of their accomplishments and truly cherished her time with them. Her biggest joy in life was her grandson, Ethan, and granddaughter, Ari. Marilyn is survived by her immediate family, sons, Chris, his precious wife Stephanie, and Matthew; grandson, Ethan, and granddaughter, Ari.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at The Ministry Center, 8475 Sparta Road, Sebring, Florida.