Marilyn E. Christensen
Marilyn E. Christensen was born April 16, 1926, in Newton, New Jersey to Arlington and Viola (McCoy) Webster.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor, her parents and her sister, Carol Jones. Surviving family are brother, Lowell (Gail) of Carttesburg, Georgia, and nephews, Daniel, David and Gary Webster.
Marilyn graduated from Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, New Jersey in 1944. In her lifetime, she lived in eight different states. In her career years, she was a clerical worker. In her 80’s, she became an accomplished artist. She enjoyed going to yard sales and playing bingo. Marilyn lived in Tropical Harbor Estates for 33 years. Marilyn will be missed by many Tropical Harbor friends and her church family.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held 11 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2022, at Tropical Harbor Estates clubhouse, 27 Rickert Drive, Lake Placid. Further services and graveside inurnment will be announced later on the funeral home website. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.