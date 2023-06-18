Marilyn J. Randazzo
On June 15, 2023, Marilyn Joy Randazzo passed away peacefully at age 90. Marilyn was the mother of two children, Karen and Debra.
When Marilyn’s children were young, the phrase “stay-at-home mom” didn’t exist. It was usual for women to stay home with the children while their husbands worked. But even by the standards of that era, Marilyn was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy and happy.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Kenneth Randazzo; her daughters, Karen and Debra; four grandchildren, Anthony, Nicole, Lauren, and Michelle; and two great-grandchildren, Vivian and Sophia.
May she rest in peace with our Lord.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida in August 2023. Details will follow at a later date.