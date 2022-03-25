Marilyn S. Powell
Marilyn Sue Gilliland Powell died at home surrounded by her loving family on March 20, 2022. Marilyn was born on July 14, 1935 in Enid, Oklahoma to Dorothy May Rummery Gilliland and Melvin Clarence Gilliland.
She was predeceased on Sept. 1, 2021 by her beloved husband of 66 years, Jeane Orville Powell. She is survived by daughter, Sheila P. Hilton and her husband Bill Hilton; son, Michael Andrew Powell and his wife Denise Coley-Powell; and sister, Linda C Higham.
Marilyn graduated from nursing school and enjoyed a rewarding career as a registered nurse. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and served with the Methodist women. She leaves behind many friends in Boone, North Carolina; Hendersonville, North Carolina; and Sebring, Florida.
A Celebration of life was held at First United Methodist Church of Sebring, 126 S. Pine St., Sebring, Florida on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at the Jacksonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.