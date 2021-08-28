Marion L. Pogany
Marion L. Pogany, age 101, of Sebring, Florida passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. She was born in Malone, New York, coming to Sebring in 1958 from Illion, New York.
She was former owner of Marion’s Interior. She was an active member of St. Catherine Catholic Church and very involved in the church’s activities.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Louis. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Martha), Robert and Thomas (Sally); daughters, Sally (Kevin) Hoskin and Mary Lou (Drew) Davis; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A mass will be held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida. The family suggests memorials to St. Catherine School in lieu of flowers.