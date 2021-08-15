Marion L. Reinhold
Marion L. (Doc) Reinhold went to be with our Lord on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Sebring, Florida.
Marion was born March 4, 1933, in Winamac, Indiana to the late Clarence and Grace (Hassen Plu) Reinhold. He is also preceded in death by sister, Wilma Reinhold, and brothers, Elden and Clarence Reinhold.
Marion served in the U.S. Army, four years during the Korean Conflict. He then attended Indiana University, Purdue University and Loyala Dental College in Illinois. He established his own dental practice in 1962 in Monticello, Indiana. He retired the dental practice in 2007.
He enjoyed mowing on his John Deere tractor, golfing, taking his lovely wife out to enjoy dinner and cocktails, and supporting the VFW Post 4300 in Sebring, Florida. He was also a life member of the American Legion 81 in Monticello, Indiana.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon A. Reinhold; brother, Don Reinhold; sisters, Mary Hammond and Florence Johns; sons, Mike (Ruth) Reinhold of Columbia City, Indiana, Glen Reinhold of Jacksonville, Florida and Martin (Bettina) Reinhold of San Diego, California; daughters, Jill (Scott) Lichleyter of Bethal Island, California and Melissa (Jim) Marshall of North Ridge, California; Stepdaughters, Jerri Lynn Bonner and JoEtta Conderman; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Morris Funeral Chapel with the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard at 6 p.m.
Arrangements being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com