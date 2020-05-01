Marjorie E. Pohlman
Marjorie E. Pohlman, 80, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
Marjorie was born to George and Esther (Brodbeck) Baum in Lima, Ohio on Sept. 24, 1939. Marjorie had been a resident of Highlands County since 1981. She was a Baptist and worked in healthcare as a hearing aid specialist. Marjorie enjoyed shopping, reading and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Tamera Snyder (John) of Delray Beach, Florida and Kimberly Ward of Sebring, Florida; brother, David Baum of Lima, Ohio; three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry and her parents.
