Marjorie E. Schoofs
Marjorie Evelyn Schoofs, age 101, of Sebring, Florida passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023. She was born Aug. 7, 1921 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Fred J. Nuyen and Isla M. Jones.
She has lived in Sebring for the last 31 years. She previously lived in Illinois, California, Washington and Georgia. She was a cosmetologist and had her own shop in Sequim, Washington until she retired. Marjorie later married “Dick” Schoofs, but he passed away shortly after they moved to Florida. She has traveled to all 50 states as well as parts of Europe. She still called Washington home.
She was an excellent bridge player, enjoyed beading and the company of all the great friends she made. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Avon Park; if someone was in need, you could always count on her to offer her assistance. In 2018, she received the Highlands News-Sun Highlander Award for Senior Citizen of the Year. She had a fantastic sense of humor and many stories to share; she was the life of the party.
She is survived by her daughter, Isla Coburn (Thomas) of Sebring, Florida; son, Norman Erdei of Sebring, Florida; sister, Marlene Garrigues (Richard) of Sebring, Florida; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren 14 great-great- grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Judson, Jack and Fred.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Lake Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Refreshments will be available immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church, Avon Park.