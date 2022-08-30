Marjorie Hoffman
Marjorie Hoffman, 93, homemaker, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Kenneth and Florence Berkstresser; daughter, Patricia (David) McCullough; and brother, William Berkstresser. She is survived by her husband, Robert Hoffman; daughter, Kathy (Max) Clayton; grandchildren, Katrina (Walt III) Cannon, and Lisa McCullough, all of Wichita, Kansas, Holly (Eric) Rook of Overland Park, Kansas, Heidi (Michael) Sizemore of Denver, Colorado, and Phil (Nicolette) McCullough of Thurman, Iowa; many great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and brothers, Kenneth Berkstresser of Dearborn, Michigan, and Mike Berkstresser of New Florence, Pennsylvania.
A memorial has been established with: Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
Downing & Lahey Mortuary — West Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.