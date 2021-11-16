Marjorie J. Ruckert
Marjorie J. Ruckert, also known as Lee and Marge, passed away with her loving husband at her side on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. She was 94 years old. Daughter of the late Carrol and Catherine LeGrand, she was born March 27, 1927, in Maybrook, New York. Lee was a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing in Poughkeepsie, New York and an obstetrics nurse for many years. She retired as a school nurse for Monroe Woodbury Central School in Central Valley, New York and was then a hospice volunteer for 18 years in North Carolina.
Survivors include her husband of over 62 years, Francis A. Ruckert of Frostproof, Florida; her sons, Paul F. Ruckert of Sun City Center, Florida, Christopher J. Ruckert of Southport, North Carolina and Matthew T. Ruckert (Judy) of Riverview, Florida; and her six grandchildren, CJ, Joseph, Jessica, Jack, Thomas and Eric. She was predeceased by her brother, John LeGrand, and her son, Andrew Ruckert.
Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with Father Ronnie Sisson officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Washingtonville, New York.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice Foundation of America, 1707 L Street NW, Suite 220, Washington, D.C. 20036 or online at https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate or hospice of your choice.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com