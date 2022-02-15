Mark C. Burrus
Mark Charles Burrus, 62, of Sebring, Florida formerly of Wauchula, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, Feb.10, 2022. Mark was born on April 21, 1959 in Mendota, Illinois and is the oldest child of Karen Lee (Cresswell) and Charles Richard Burrus. The Burrus family moved to Florida in 1974 and Mark graduated from Hardee High School in 1977.
Since 1991, Mark was the hard-working president/CEO of Heartland Pump and Tank Company, where he served countless local governments, businesses and families in Central and South Florida. Mark loved his family and focused much of his free time on helping others. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends while boating, fishing, flying planes, working on classic cars, and going to races. Mark will be remembered for his smile, his ability to fix anything, his customer service, his generosity, and for always being there when you needed him.
Mark is preceded in death by his loving mother, Karen. He is survived by his loving children, Christie Fitz-Patrick (Dan) and Matt Burrus; grandson, Olsen Fitz-Patrick; father, Charles Burrus; sisters, Robyn Norris (Ben), Susan Prestridge (John), and Kathy McCray (Tim); a brother, Chris Burrus (Daleace); and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A service to celebrate Mark’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, Florida, with Pastor Ray Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-4134.