Mark C.L. Manley
Aug. 19, 1941 — Oct. 28, 2022
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Aug. 19, 1941 — Oct. 28, 2022
USMC Vietnam veteran Mark Manley, a long-time resident of Lake Placid, was a proud Marine, an avid ham radio operator, a bagpiper, a muralist and sign painter. He enjoyed his many years of volunteering with the FLORIDA Railroad Museum in Parrish, Florida as an engineer but most often as head conductor. His many friends and his sister, Sharon Price, wish him “Fair winds and following seas,” as he continues his new journey.
Memorial service will be Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, 808 Gardenia Street, Lake Placid, FL 33582.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.