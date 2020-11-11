Mark D. Olin
Mark David Olin, 58, of McComb, Mississippi, passed away of natural causes November 6, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1962, in Miami, Florida, to the late Theodore Olin and Mary Ann Olin.
He was a production supervisor for Georgia Pacific and served his country in the United States Army as a lifeguard. He enjoyed boating, fishing, woodworking and water sports.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers, Darrell Hansen and Vernon Hansen. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Anne-Marie Olin; brother, Tim Olin; sister, Cynthia Knowles, and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
