Mark L. Tharp
Mark Lee Tharp, 66, of Lake Placid, Florida, beloved husband and father joined his late-wife Vera in Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Mark was born on Sept. 2, 1956, in Clarksburg, West Virginia. He was the son of Shirley Tawney (Swiger) and Chester Tharp. Mark has been a resident of Lake Placid since August 1990, moving here from McKinney, Texas, but he had spent most of his childhood through his 20s in Jacksonville, Florida.
In the early 1980s, Mark left Sambos restaurant to become a partner manager with the Golden Corral corporation. Mark moved his family to McKinney, Texas in 1982 until 1990 and then moved to his final home and resting place in Lake Placid, Florida. Mark purchased the Golden Corral franchise in Lake Placid in September of 1990, now known as the GC Grillhouse here in Lake Placid.
Mark was a very successful manager and owner of the Golden Corral, winning many various awards in his tenure. He is well known across the country as a record-breaking owner operator, which he was very proud of. He is also known locally for his support for local youth and civic organizations.
Mark had a very hard life growing up, but despite the adversities, he became a very successful businessman taking good care of his family that he cherished. Mark’s hobbies included spending time with his family, especially playing games with his kids and grandkids, investing in stocks and watching movies and tv shows. He was known to watch Jeopardy nightly, all the way up to his departure.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Suzanne Conner (Eric); sons, Mark Lee Tharp II (Selena) and Brian Ray Tharp (Claudia); nine grandkids, Eric Conner III (Baileigh), Donovan DJ Conner (Haylie), Celeste, Cristian, Chloe, Brian, Caleb, Emily and Easton Tharp; one great granddaughter, Vera Jo Conner; sister, Alice Carlin (Rocky), and brothers, Eugene Tawney, Shane Tharp (Amy) and Scott Tharp.
A funeral service to celebrate Mark’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, with Pastor Lonnie Wells officiating. The family will receive friends and family at 2 p.m. at the Lake Placid Government Center in the Master Chamber Hall. The Celebration of Life service will start promptly at 3 p.m. and a reception will follow the service in the community hall.
In lieu of flowers, we would like to suggest donations made to either Camp Corral (campcorral.org), an organization who helps to transform the lives of children of wounded, ill and fallen military heroes by providing camp, advocacy and enrichment programs or Lake Placid High School Athletic Association. Mark was a big supporter of military families and local student athletes. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.