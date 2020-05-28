Mark S. McKelvey
Mark Spencer McKelvey, 49, died tragically in a vehicle accident Tuesday night, May 19, 2020.
Mark was a devoted family man and natural leader, dedicated to and loved by his community. He was a welcoming host and someone people trusted and often confided in. Mark treated everyone like family and his habit of graciously taking people in earned him the nickname “Dad Mark.”
He was owner/operator of Alligator Pack-N-Ship, former soccer coach for the YMCA and Sebring High School and adoring father of Katarina Q. (19) and Seth L. (17) McKelvey.
Mark is survived by his children in Sebring; father, Ted of Sebring; and sister, Karma (Stephen) of Chicago.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Alligator Pack-N-Ship. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required.