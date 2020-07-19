Marlene D. Christiansen
Marlene Dee Christiansen, 73, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020 at her residence.
Marlene was born on June 28, 1947, in Wyandotte, Michigan to parents Mary and David Buchanan. Marlene lived in Lake Placid since 2000 moving here from Largo, Florida. She was a retired mechanical and plastics engineer who worked with plastics and injection molding systems. Always hard working, she completed her mechanical engineering bachelor’s degree (graduating Suma Cum Laude) while working full time and raising a family.
After retiring, Marlene ran Manna Ministries food pantry of Lake Placid for many years, and volunteered regularly with the church. She enjoyed reading, woodworking and assisting people.
She is survived by her loving husband, John, and son, John Jr.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Community Church of God, 735 S. Sun N Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid, with Pastor Joe DeHart officiating. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Community Church of God of Lake Placid or Recovery International (recoveryinternational.org). Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.