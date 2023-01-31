Marlene E. Bracht
Marlene Eva Pfeifer Bracht of Sebring, Florida was born to Charles and Elizabeth Pfeifer on June 29,1932 in Queens, New York. She went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 27, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.
Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, John Bracht; son, Jeff Bracht, and her sister, Eleanor Mandemaker. She is survived by her three daughters, Darlene (Frank) Celentano, Doreen (Charles) Wilson, and Jacqueline (Gary) Johnson; her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Racine, Natalie, Monica, Crystal, Sallie, Maggie, CJ, Maddie, David, Michele, and Gary, and her 14 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Marlene loved life and had the gift of seeing the good in everyone. She was loved by so many. Marlene knew no strangers. If you didn’t know her personally, you knew of her. She loved to laugh, talk, and loved to dance. You couldn’t keep her down. Her family received random pictures throughout the days of her whereabouts by everyone in the community that spotted her mall walking, scratching her scratch offs half way hanging out of her car, or just driving. She never missed a beat. She attended every holiday, dinner, party, great-grandkid’s ball games, anything that she could to make sure we knew we were loved. Her mind was 20 years old and she was unstoppable. Her family was everything to her and that is exactly what she taught all of us. Family is EVERYTHING! We will forever be grateful for the time we had with her. She is gone, but never forgotten. We were and are very blessed.