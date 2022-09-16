Marlene Anita Fritz (Winters), age 73, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Sebring, Florida, surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Fred Winters and Pauline Lee.

Marlene is survived by her loving brother, John Winters; daughters, Tracy Burmeister (Carla), Sharon McGuire (Jon), and Catherine Parker-Watters (Brian); step-daughter, Katherine Schroeder; six grandchildren, Kayla, Nicholas, Bryce, Macy, Parker, and Hayden, and soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her parents.

