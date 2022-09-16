Marlene Anita Fritz (Winters), age 73, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Sebring, Florida, surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Fred Winters and Pauline Lee.
Marlene is survived by her loving brother, John Winters; daughters, Tracy Burmeister (Carla), Sharon McGuire (Jon), and Catherine Parker-Watters (Brian); step-daughter, Katherine Schroeder; six grandchildren, Kayla, Nicholas, Bryce, Macy, Parker, and Hayden, and soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her parents.
She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. She participated in walks for the cure of Alzheimer’s and was active in Alzheimer’s awareness in memory of her mother, as well as a member of the Moose Lodge #2259. She enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. She was quite the animal lover. She was outgoing with a great sense of humor and was loved by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, with the family to begin receiving quests at 4 p.m.
