Marlene Harrison
Marlene Harrison, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born on Dec. 19, 1933, in Okeechobee, Florida to the late William and Edna (Lowe) Williams. She had been a Lake Placid resident for 60-plus years. Marlene was a member of Faith Holiness Church of Dundee, Florida. She loved her church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cooking and singing. She loved flowers. Marlene and her husband James farmed caladiums. She loved her children, grandchildren and extended family.
She is survived by her loving children, Karen Harrison, Janet Copper Hill, James Laverne (Earlene) and Michelle Bennefield (Gary); sister, Mildred Kirkland. Surviving are also eight grandchildren, Donovan Cooper, Christy Hodge, Jennifer Gentry, Kyle Bennefield, Jonathan Harrison, Amy Guthrie, Amber Cooper, and Loretta Hill and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; daughter, Janice Gail; brothers, Marvin and Mitchell Williams, and sister, Marjorie Bourgeois.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at New Life Holiness Church in Lake Placid with Rev. Wesley Ard officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.