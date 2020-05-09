Marsenna F. Rentel
Marsenna F. Rentel, 87, of Downingtown, formerly of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the Simpson Meadows. She was the beloved wife of the late William Rentel Sr., with whom she shared 55 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2013.
Born in Horatio, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Loyce Brown Lovell.
Marsenna loved reading, was an avid golfer and was a sports fanatic, loving her New York Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. She was a talented artist and loved painting. She taught an art class at Simpson Meadows. She loved her flowers and could name any flower that was put in front of her. With Marsenna, her family was her life and she loved spending quality time with them.
She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Downingtown, Pennsylvania and a former member of Grace Bible Church in Sebring, Florida.
Marsenna is survived by her children, William R. Rentel Jr. (Jackie), Cynthia A. Middlestead (Grant Jr.), Janet S. Lavin (Anthony) and Stacy Rentel; a brother, Richard Lovell (Shirley); 11 grandchildren, Jeanette (Thomas), Lindsay (Michael), Dayna, Victoria, William III, Amanda, Carter, Quinn, Casey, Amy and Emily; and six great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Julius, Ainsley, Piper, Vincent and Marsenna.
She was predeceased by a brother, Marvin Lovell.
Service will be private with the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown, Pennsylvania. To send online condolences, please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marsenna’s name can be made to Simpson Meadows for the Caring Friends Fund, 101 Plaza Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335.