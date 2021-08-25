Martha A. Wasdin
Martha Anne Wasdin, our sweet Mother and Mimi, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, peacefully at her home with her family. She was born on Sept. 8, 1941 in Miami, Florida and was the daughter of George and Frances Barbre.
She was a longtime resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee prior to moving to Frostproof, Florida in 1998 and then to Avon Park, Florida in 2019. Martha was employed as the aftercare director at the Bright School in Chattanooga for many years prior to moving to Florida and then retired as a sales associate at Dillard’s department store. Martha was also an Avon salesperson for 25 years. She was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of First Baptist Church of Frostproof. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother and a dear friend to others.
Martha is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ernest Wasdin; daughter, Barbre-Anne Wasdin of Frostproof, Florida; son, Will (Amber) Wasdin of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Kimberley Wasdin, Rodney Strickland, Jackson Wasdin and Luke Wasdin; and two great-grandchildren, Cali Maisano and Ava Redmon; and other special family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Frostproof, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepard Hospice General Fund at lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GSHGeneralDonation.