Martha B. Bagnato
Martha B. Bagnato, 87, a native and lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida passed away Aug. 5, 2023. She was the daughter of Roy and Nellie Mae (Albritton) Belcher. She was born at Weems Hospital in Sebring. She was a graduate of Sebring High School. She was a cheerleader and a decorated basketball player and played basketball at Florida State University for a short period. But, she decided to focus more on her studies.
After college at Florida State University, where she earned a bachelor of science in business, she returned to Sebring to teach at Sebring High School. There she helped the kids on the annual staff in 1961 and they dedicated the annual to her that year. She took a hiatus to raise her daughter Trish and help her husband with his business. After Trish graduated from high school, she taught at Lake Placid with Sally Hernandez in the business department before she returned to Sebring High School where she retired.
Martha was an amateur golfer and won many tournaments as an amateur, in Florida and New York. She loved everything that bloomed. And she especially loved fragrant roses. She loved watching nature out of our picture window, the bunny rabbits, turtles, whistle ducks, deer and especially the birds and cardinals.
She was a member of the Sebring Historical Society and First Baptist Church. She was a Christian and loved the Lord. One of the most special moments I had with my mother was praying and reading the scripture every morning. She would occasionally sing a few hymns that she learned as a child. She remembered some of them.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe in 2004. She is survived by her daughter, Trish Bagnato (Victor) Cruz of Sebring; sisters, Sylvia Beeks of Sebring and Charlotte Prezioso of Jupiter, Florida; one grandchild, Kyle J. Long (Sarah) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be no service at this time. A small graveside service at a later date.