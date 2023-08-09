Martha B. Bagnato

Martha B. Bagnato, 87, a native and lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida passed away Aug. 5, 2023. She was the daughter of Roy and Nellie Mae (Albritton) Belcher. She was born at Weems Hospital in Sebring. She was a graduate of Sebring High School. She was a cheerleader and a decorated basketball player and played basketball at Florida State University for a short period. But, she decided to focus more on her studies.

