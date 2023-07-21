Martha C. Johnson
Martha “Jo” Carnes Johnson, Laurinburg, North Carolina, formerly of Sebring, Florida departed this life at the age of 84 on Sunday, July 16, 2023. She is survived by her brother, Leron Carnes of Sebring, Florida.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service, Laurinburg, North Carolina. Condolences may be made at www.richardbolesfuneralservice.com.