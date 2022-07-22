Martha C. Weeks
Martha Cooper Weeks, age 95, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away July 17, 2022. She attended Franklin Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 4:12 am
Martha is preceded in death by her parents, William E. Cooper and Lura Wells Cooper White. She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Martin and Debra W. Hilton; son, Wallace Ray (Madelyn) Weeks; grandchildren, Alyson Martin, Abigail Hilton, Ashley (Michael) Cauley, Adrienne (Shane) Thompson, Hughes (Laura) Hilton, Matthew (Jessica) Weeks, and Zac Weeks; and eight great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 615-794-2289; www.williamsonmemorial.com.