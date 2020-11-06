Martha E. Sweitzer
Martha Elizabeth (Betty) Sweitzer, 90, walked into Jesus’ arms on Nov. 4, 2020, at her daughter’s Grafton, Ohio home after succumbing to the effects of a long battle with dementia.
Born in West Newton, Pennsylvania, in 1930, her family moved to Clinton, Ohio, when she was 6. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1948, and later from Kent State University with a degree in journalism. Between high school and college, she worked for the airlines as a teletype in Kansas City, Missouri, and was then recruited by the CIA to work in Washington, DC, as a decoder.
In 1958 she married the love of her life, Frederick J. Sweitzer, after meeting him at a YMCA dance. Their amazing marriage lasted 58 years and she is now holding his hand and dancing again. During their marriage, she worked as a parole officer for the state of Ohio, a secretary and then as a loving and devoted mom. She modeled Christ and truly gave of self, her love, making the Norton, Ohio house a home.
Her laughter, her joy, is what she will always be remembered for best. She made everyone smile with her quick-witted one-liners and sense of humor. After her children were grown, Betty began selling real estate for nearly 30 years — most of it in Sebring, Florida — where she and Fred “retired” to in 1993.
Martha (Betty) was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Sweitzer, and her brother, Harry J. Filsinger. She is survived by her three children, Mark of Gainesville, Florida, Alice (Mark) of Grafton, Ohio and Scott (Linda) of Sebring, Florida; five grandchildren and their spouses; nephew, David Filsinger of Stuart, Florida and loving niece, Connie Filsinger of North Canton, Ohio.
A private viewing for the family will be held Friday, Nov. 6, and a graveside memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, OH 44320. Any memorials in Betty’s memory can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elyria, 440-322-4626. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at laubenthalmercado.com.