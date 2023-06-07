Martha F. Fouse
Martha Faith Fouse passed away on June 1, 2023 at the age of 81. The daughter of Charles Edward and Mary Dolores (Steiner) Ryan, she was born on Oct. 7, 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 5:14 am
Martha was a homemaker who enjoyed reading and traveling. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Sebring, Florida, St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ of Entriken, Pennsylvania, and a former member of the chamber of commerce, PTA and Red Hat Society. She has been a resident of Sebring since July 2020, having come from Entriken, Pennsylvania.
Martha is survived by her loving children, Jessica Camp (Jeff), Damian Fouse, Joel W. Fouse Jr. (Abigail) and Rebecca Reed; sisters, Charlene Loch and Cindy Pennington; five grandchildren, Jonathan Reed, Brandon Rock, Dereck Roggy, Kerlisa Camp, and Chelby Thompson; and six great-grandchildren, William Reed, Colton Reed, Roland Reed, Gator Reed, Atalie Foor, and Haven Roggy. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joel W. Fouse Sr., who passed in 2020; and her daughter, Nadine Fouse, who passed in 2014.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Entriken, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.