Martha J. Albritton
Martha Jean Albritton, 79, of Venus, Florida went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. She was born June 11, 1942, in McCaysville, Georgia, the daughter of Opal (Panter) and Clifford Abercrombie.
Martha moved to Plant City, Florida in 1954. Following her graduation from Plant City High School, she worked at SFBH in Plant City. She traveled with the Rev. E.J. Stufflebeem Family as a pianist. They became pastors in Lake Placid, Florida.
Martha worked as a store clerk and for an attorney. She met Harley Albritton and they were married in 1965. They bought a general store, which she operated. She drove a school bus for HCSB and became a postal clerk in Highlands County and Hillsborough County.
She served as a caregiver for her parents and her husband. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, and her parents.
She is survived by her loving children, Kayla Joy Wright (Stacey), Myron Albritton (Sheila), Paul Albritton (Candy) and close friend Debbie Stufflebeem; eight grandchildren and two great-grandsons; brothers, Harold (Velna), Robert, William, and Ray; sisters, Mildred (Paul) Perry, Marilyn (Samuel) Judd, Annette ( Don) Catrett; and nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place next week. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.