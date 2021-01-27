Martha J. Petrone
Martha Jane Petrone, 96, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was born Feb. 15, 1924, in Island Pond, Vermont to the late George and Eva (Martel) Baldwin. She had been a resident since 1983 coming from Annapolis, Maryland and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Martha loved square dancing and was a caller’s wife for 43 years in Maryland and Florida.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Petrone of Annapolis, Maryland; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholino Petrone.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.