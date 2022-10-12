Martha J. Sekely
Martha Jean Reiss Sekely, age 80, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 after a 15-year fight with Alzheimer’s. She was born Jan. 2, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her family moved to Lewistown, Pennsylvania where she graduated from Chief Logan High School. Martha attended Junita College, Point Park College and LaRoche College. She resided in the Pittsburgh area for 32 years before moving to Florida where she was a 20-year resident of Highlands Ridge in Avon Park, Florida.
As a resident of Highlands Ridge, she enjoyed playing dominoes, cards, dances and going out to eat with friends and family. She especially loved her family reunions.
Martha is survived by her husband of 57 years, Stephen Sekely; daughter, Karen Geisler (James) of Allison Park, Pennsylvania; son, David Sekely of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; her sister, Kay Reiss (Louise Levy) of New Hope, Pennsylvania; her stepsister, Jackie Kadane (Ron) of Bonita Springs, Florida; step-brothers, Dave Richard (Kate) of The Woodlands, Texas, and Bruce Richard (Kathleen) of San Francisco, California; lifelong friend of 62 years, Larraine Lozer Mostellar; and her two beloved grandchildren, Amanda Geisler of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Sierra Geisler of Springdale, Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doctor E. Edward Reiss and Marybelle Reiss; stepfather Robert Richard; and brothers, Richard (Dick) Reiss and Thomas (Tom) Reiss.
A life celebrating memorial service will be held at Founders Hall in Highlands Ridge, Avon Park, Florida on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Change of Pace Adult Day Care, Sebring, Florida.