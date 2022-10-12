Martha J. Sekely

Martha Jean Reiss Sekely, age 80, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 after a 15-year fight with Alzheimer’s. She was born Jan. 2, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her family moved to Lewistown, Pennsylvania where she graduated from Chief Logan High School. Martha attended Junita College, Point Park College and LaRoche College. She resided in the Pittsburgh area for 32 years before moving to Florida where she was a 20-year resident of Highlands Ridge in Avon Park, Florida.

Recommended for you