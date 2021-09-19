Martha K. Patterson
Martha Kaye Patterson, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Monday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2021. She was a native of Indiana, born Sept. 5, 1947, in Auburn, the daughter of Ira and Charlotte Goodacre Wise.
Martha has been a Lake Placid resident for the past six years, coming from Ohio. She was a homemaker and a past member of Beta Sigma Phi. Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and wife. She enjoyed playing games, her neighbors, the Florida sunshine, her trusty hound dog Moses and traveling with her dedicated husband. She was a friend to many. Over the years she volunteered at many places helping others, including Meals on Wheels in Fort Wayne, Indiana and a local food pantry in Springfield, Ohio.
Martha is survived by her husband, William; children, Amanda Patterson, Kenneth Patterson, and Rebecca Swanson (Anthony); siblings, Frances Abel, Samuel Wise, and Helen Munoz; and grandchildren, Raven, Re’Gina, Daniel, Natale and Rachael.
Services will be held at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.