Martha Olivares Rosales
Martha Olivares Rosales, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023. She was comforted by her family. Martha was born in Mexico on May 1, 1965. She was the daughter of Jesus and Otilia Rosales.
Martha has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 18 years. She was very active and worked very diligently at her jobs, which included her 15 years as a VPK teacher with the Lake Placid Montessori School, Cracker Trail Elementary where she worked with a special needs student, and at the SIM Lodge in Sebring as a cook. Martha has worked at Memorial United Methodist Church since 2004, working with the children’s nursery. She was of strong faith and enjoyed giving back to others. Her hobbies included her grandchildren, plants and cooking.
Martha is survived by her children, Claudia (Ted) and Andrew; and siblings, Guillermina Rosales, Raul Rosales, Fortunato Rosales, Emma Rosales and Cuca Rosales. She leaves her grandchildren, Clarissa, Tiana and Calyn.
A celebration of Martha’s life will be held Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church. Pastor David Mullins will celebrate.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. Phone, 863-465-9997.