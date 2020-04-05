Marthell M. T. Hanna
Mother, wife, friend, artist and interior decorator
July 4, 1945 — March 21, 2020
Marthell Morgan Trach Hanna, 74, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to her Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring, Florida.
Marthell, born on July 4, 1945, in Fairmont, West Virginia, was the daughter of the late Opal Leah (Keener) and John Paul Trach. She was brought into this world by her father, who was a practicing physician in Fairmont, West Virginia, because there wasn’t anyone on call to help with her delivery. She was the fifth of six children.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Virginia Anne “Jennianne” Trach Stitt and Merry Beth Trach Hornbrook; and her late husband, Donovan Allen Hanna.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Porter White (Mark Davila) of Lake Placid, Florida and Courtney Storrs White Burky (Brian) and their daughters, Isabelle, Julia and Olivia of Worland, Wyoming; sons, James Decker White (Janel) and their daughters, Emily and Shelby of Reinholds, Pennsylvania and John Matthew White (Jill) and their daughter, Sydney of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one sister, Julia Welton (Charles) of Elkins, West Virginia; two brothers, John Paul Trach (Joan) of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania and John Mark Trach (Cathy) of Fairmont, West Virginia; cousins, Julie Read (Robert) of Winchester, Virginia and Sarah Marks (Gerald) of Sylva, North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Marthell graduated from Fairmont Senior High in 1963. She never lost contact with her childhood girlfriends, called the “Polar Babes.” They got together as often as possible to share their hopes and dreams and support each other throughout all the days of their lives. She was also a 50-year member of the women’s organization called P.E.O. All of Marthell’s friends will miss her very much.
Marthell loved her husband Don and she was anxious to be by his side once again. She loved her children and wished them happiness and success. She leaves behind a loving family both far and near, kindness, love and a strong loyalty towards her friends.
Her children would like to thank all the family and friends that have helped to support her throughout her entire life. Thank you to the loving nurses that cared for her in the hospital and at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring, Florida.
There will be a celebration of her life in the coming months. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.