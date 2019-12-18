Marvin Hunt
Marvin Hunt, 84, born in Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Gracie Sturdivant Care Home in Raleigh, North Carolina surrounded by his wife and family members.
Marvin Hunt was a 30-year resident of Avon Park, Florida following retirement from the New York City Housing Authority and relocation from Brooklyn, New York. He embraced life by the lake with his loving wife Madeline. He found a passion in education at South Florida State College teaching adult education. In 2015, Marvin relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina to be closer to family.
He is survived by his wife, Madeline; his children, Tanya Hunt, Kenneth Hunt, Katherine Hughes and Errol Hunt; a brother, Michael Kinebrew; a sister, Michele Kinebrew; a multitude of grandchildren, family members and friends who will miss him dearly.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Fountain Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.