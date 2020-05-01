Marvin L. Long
Marvin Lee Long, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born July 21, 1944, in Marion, Ohio to the late Clifford Long and Elizabeth Miller. He had been a resident since 2002 and was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army.
Marvin is survived by his sons, Brian Cox (Racquel) of Avon Park, Florida and Michael Long (Rachel) of Avon Park, Florida; siblings, Marsha Lee of Columbus, Ohio, Patty Gruber of Marion, Ohio, Melinda Manley of Marion, Ohio, Francis Ayers of North Carolina and Violet Mutters of Hilliard, Ohio; grandchildren, Briana and Jady. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Long, and sister, Joyce Kline.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.