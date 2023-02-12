Mary A. Halsema
Mary Ann (Houston) Gochenour Halsema, 82, of Lafayette, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born May 10, 1940, in Rensselaer, to the late Raymond and Louise (Odom) Houston. Mary Ann graduated from Francesville High School in 1958, Manchester College in 1961 and received her master’s degree from Ball State University.
On July 23, 1988, she married Lawrence “Larry” Halsema and he survives.
Mary Ann was a teacher for 31 years, teaching in nine different schools before retiring from North White High School in 1995. After retirement she taught at Ivy Tech College for three years.
She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, Lafayette Great Banquet and Indiana Retired Teachers Association.
She enjoyed camping, reading, word puzzles, bargain shopping, collecting depression glassware and spending winters in Sebring, Florida.
Surviving are her husband, Lawrence Halsema; two sisters, Patricia “Pat” (Ralph) Wendt of Lafayette, and Brenda Krug of Indianapolis; a stepson, Andy Halsema of Lafayette, Indiana; one grandchild, Brett (Caitlin) Halsema; and a great-grandchild on the way. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Joy Runk, and her brother-in-law, John W. Runk.
Mary Ann’s family would like to thank IU Cancer and Wound Center and Elara Caring Hospice for their extraordinary care during Mary Ann’s cancer journey.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1526 S. 18th St., Lafayette, Indiana with Rev. Dr. T. J. Jenney officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to either Immanuel United Church of Christ or Lafayette Great Banquet. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.