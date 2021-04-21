Mary A. Stevens
Mary A. Stevens, 60, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Wayne, Michigan on April 12, 1960, and was a homemaker. She had lived in Lorida for the past 15 years, coming from Plantation, Florida.
Mary is survived by her husband, Michael R. Stevens; a son, William L. Selby of Lorida; two brothers and three sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Dowden Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.