Mary B. McAulay
Mary B. McAulay, age 85, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Dec. 24, 1936 in Venus, Florida, the daughter of Ollie and Amy (Jones) Brown.
Mary worked in financial services for 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring. Mary enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and loved to spend time with her grandson Tanner, who was the light of her life. She has been a lifelong resident of Florida.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Tracy Lee (Bobby) of Avon Park, Florida. Also surviving are three grandsons, Tanner, Casey and Dusty Lee.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.