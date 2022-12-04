Mary C. Hargrove

Mary Carolyn Hargrove, 96, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born March 23, 1926, in Arcadia, Florida to the late Robert James and Mary (Johnson) Hargrove. Mary had been a lifelong resident of Highlands County and attended the Presbyterian church in Lake Placid. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a dedicated genealogist.

