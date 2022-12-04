Mary C. Hargrove
Mary Carolyn Hargrove, 96, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born March 23, 1926, in Arcadia, Florida to the late Robert James and Mary (Johnson) Hargrove. Mary had been a lifelong resident of Highlands County and attended the Presbyterian church in Lake Placid. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a dedicated genealogist.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Lydia Clinard (Jim) of Lake Placid, Florida; son, Dennis Coulter of Avon Park, Florida; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Alexander Coulter; one brother, three sisters, and great-granddaughter, Lily James Cowen.
Private family services were held.
