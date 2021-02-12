Mary D. T. Holmes
Mary Douglass Turner Holmes, 66, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Hospice house in Sebring, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Betty Jean Barker and the late George Douglass of Sebring.
She is survived by her three children, Tera Collis Welch of Mount Dora, Travis Turner (Wendy) of Avon Park and Christine Smith Wilson (Mark) of Lexington, South Carolina; her three sisters, Lynn Douglass of Avon Park, Sharyn Thomas (Peter) of Tallahassee and Laurie Bass (Roscoe) of Avon Park; six grandchildren; two nieces; her sweet dog, Stella, and many loving friends.
The family will have a private service at a later date and is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 in Mary’s memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.