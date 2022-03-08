Mary E. Bean
Mary Ellen Bean, age 86, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Sept. 12, 1935 in Delta, Missouri to the late Earl and Verda (Chaney) Smith. Mary had been a winter resident for 30 years but had been a permanent resident since 2002 coming from Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank D. Bean of Sebring, Florida; son, David F. Bean (Tammi) of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; daughter, Pamela Bean of Atlanta, Georgia; siblings, Vonnie Robinson (Robbie) of Nashville, Tennessee, Elaine Reid (John) of Evansville, Indiana, Sam Smith of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Mike Smith (Bonnie) of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and grandchildren, Morgan and Kyle. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jo Ann Herod and Lucy Caldwell.
A funeral service was held Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3 p.m. at St. John United Methodist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.